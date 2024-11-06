76ers Reveal Paul George’s Official Injury Status vs LA Clippers
Wednesday marks an opportunity for Paul George to face the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time since joining the Philadelphia 76ers over the summer.
Considering George has been dealing with an injury setback, will he get the opportunity to suit up and play against his former team? All signs point to that being the case on Wednesday.
According to the 76ers’ injury report, George is officially listed as “probable.” Barring any unexpected setbacks before game time, George should have a good shot at getting the nod to play.
Earlier this week, George made his official Sixers debut. It came after he missed the first five games of the regular season. In a matchup against the Phoenix Suns, George anticipated a restriction on his playing time.
He ended up checking in for a little over 30 minutes. As expected, George looked rusty after spending the last few weeks rehabbing from a bone bruise. The veteran made just four of his 14 shots from the field. He missed all but one of his seven attempts from three.
George finished the game with 15 points. Six of those points came from the free-throw line. After the game, the forward was critical of his own showing, especially during the final play, which featured a final shot from George that wasn’t successful.
“Bad evaluation. I thought we were down one. I thought when KD made the layup that put them up one,” George said. “Otherwise, go for the three to try and win the game as opposed to going for the two to tie the game. After watching it, another bonehead play.”
The Sixers lost to the Suns 118-116. They dropped to 1-5 on the season. Now, they are set to face the 3-4 Clippers at the new Intuit Dome, where George is likely to receive a mixed review from the home crowd.
Over the summer, George had an opportunity to negotiate deals with other teams after declining his player option with the Clippers. A mutual split between the nine-time All-Star and the LA-based franchise happened, leading George to hear a pitch from the Sixers. Not long after, George agreed to a multi-year deal with the 76ers.
The 76ers and the Clippers are set to tip-off at 10 PM ET.