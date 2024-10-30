76ers Reveal Starting Lineup vs Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night for the first time this year.
The matchup marks the return of Tobias Harris and Paul Reed, who spent the last few seasons with the Sixers.
It won’t be a total game of reunions, considering the Sixers are going to miss a couple of players once again.
For the fourth game in a row, the Sixers are going to roll without the starting center, Joel Embiid. Lately, Embiid’s been working his way back after missing the entire preseason and the first few regular season games.
While Embiid hasn’t re-injured his knee, the Sixers claim they are managing last year’s injury after the seven-time All-Star underwent surgery. Since he played just 39 games during the 2023-2024 season, the Sixers out together a strict management plan heading into the new year.
Paul George joins Embiid on the bench Wednesday night. Unlike Embiid, George is dealing with a knee injury at the moment. During his second preseason showing, George dealt with a hyperextended knee. An MRI later revealed the star forward had a bone bruise. Although the Sixers hoped to get George back on the floor at some point last week, they eventually ruled him out for multiple games.
Embiid and George are expected to be re-evaluated later this week. According to Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, Embiid and George will have a better idea of their playing status on Friday.
In the meantime, the Sixers will continue to rely on the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey to carry the torch.
76ers vs Pistons Starting Five
- Tyrese Maxey
- Kelly Oubre
- Kyle Lowry
- Caleb Martin
- Andre Drummond
The 76ers and the Pistons are set to tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.