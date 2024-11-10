76ers Rookie Received Special Gift From Kevin Durant, LeBron James
The Philadelphia 76ers’ three-game road trip out West included a few tough matchups against some of the NBA’s most notable stars. Monday night’s game involved Kevin Durant. Wednesday’s game had James Harden. Friday’s matchup was against LeBron James.
For the Sixers rookie Jared McCain, it was quite the experience.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, McCain probably didn’t anticipate a consistent role in Nick Nurse’s rotation. After a strong preseason, followed by a regular season that included struggles and absences, McCain is getting en early shot to prove he belongs as early as year one.
The rookie seems to be earning the respect of his opponents along the way.
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant gifted his game jersey to McCain. A few nights later, McCain was in the same situation, collecting LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey.
“I feel like I say it every single game: Every game is like a dream come true,” McCain told reporters after Friday’s game against the Lakers.
The Sixers haven’t shown much promise through eight games, but the same can’t be said for McCain on a personal note. So far, McCain has appeared in every matchup. While three of his appearances were for fewer than four minutes of action, McCain has averaged around 20 minutes in non-garbage time appearances.
Following Friday’s game against LeBron and the Lakers, Sixers fans have concluded that McCain should maintain a role even when Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey return to action.
In 30 minutes, McCain produced 18 points, one rebound, two assists, and one steal in the ten-point loss against the Lakers.
Through eight games this year, McCain has made 43 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 33 percent of his threes. The rookie is producing eight points, two rebounds, and one assist.