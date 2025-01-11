76ers' Tyrese Maxey Puts Positive Spin on Tough Jared McCain Update
Just 23 games into his rookie season, Jared McCain has been shut down for the year. The first-year Philadelphia 76ers guard has to focus on his sophomore campaign at this point.
In early December, all was great for McCain. Not only did the young guard have a steady role on a playoff-hopeful team, but he was regarded as the favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year honors.
The former Duke star’s season was derailed on December 13. As the Sixers engaged in a battle with the Indiana Pacers, McCain took a hard fall. He was evaluated for a concussion at first, but was soon back on the court.
At the time, McCain didn’t feel like he was dealing with a knee-related setback. He finished the game with 28 minutes played. The rookie had five points on 2-6 shooting from the field. He also had three assists and one rebound.
After the game, McCain reported knee soreness to the Sixers’ medical staff. He underwent an MRI the following morning and ended up receiving a worrisome diagnosis. McCain was dealing with a lateral meniscus tear. The Sixers wouldn’t put a timeline on his recovery right away. The rookie was expected to be re-evaluated in roughly one month.
Heading into their Friday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sixers received word that McCain was encouraged to call it a season. As expected, the team felt it was a disappointing way to go out.
“It sucks, man,” Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey said.
As bad as the young veteran guard feels for McCain, the one-time All-Star could put a positive type of spin on the news to keep McCain encouraged through his recovery.
“I’m happy I got to see him a couple of times since he’s been home. Man, you know, I gave him a big hug. I just told him, dude, I’m happy for him as far as just like how he played when he was out there,” Maxey said.
“Now, he has something to build off when he gets back. It would really suck if he got hurt and he didn’t have anything to look at—any film to watch—any highlights to watch. He has a lot of positive things to look at, like a positive future to look at. That makes me happy.”
McCain has already missed 13 games for the Sixers since his diagnosis, but Maxey and the Sixers still feel for the young guard.
“It sucks to see somebody like that go down,” Maxey finished.
“He had a really good chance of winning Rookie of the Year, and he really helped us. He was really good. I think he was finding his role. I think everybody kind of came back, and he was realizing, how do I fit in? Where do I fit in? What can I do with this team? We just got to pray for him because that sucks. Don’t want to see anybody get hurt.”
During his 28-game run, McCain saw the court for 26 minutes per game. He also picked up eight starts at a point. As a shooter, McCain displayed efficiency by making 46 percent of his shots from the field. He knocked down 38 percent of his threes.
The rookie averaged 15 points, two rebounds, and three assists throughout the year. While he won’t accomplish his goal of winning the Rookie of the Year award, McCain has a lot to look forward to in year two, as he proved he’s deserving of a rotational spot right away.
