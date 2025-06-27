76ers Unveil VJ Edgecombe's Jersey Number
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed in a new face to their squad, as they selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University with the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
In his freshman season with the Bears, Edgecombe would be quite the threat on both sides of the ball, scoring 15 points per game on the offensive end, while recording an average of 2.1 steals on the defensive end.
The 19-year-old will be the newest addition to a pre-established powerhouse of a backcourt, with the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr, and potentially Quentin Grimes all sharing the space with the recent draftee.
In the day that has followed the Bahamian's arrival in the Sixers' organization, many things have started to fall into place, such as what number he will don when he takes to the court for his new team.
Through a post on social media, Philadelphia announced that Edgecombe will wear the number 77 for the upcoming season, making him the first player in the franchise's history to sport it, with Shawn Bradley in the mid-90s coming close with 76.
While 77 will be a unique number in the 76ers' history, it's a similar number to what he wore during his time at Baylor University, having stuck with just 7 during his lone freshman season in the NCAA. Another interesting coincidence regarding his number is that it was the same number that the third overall pick in the 2018 draft wore and still wears today, that of course being Luka Doncic.
For now, Sixers fans will have to wait until the NBA Summer League to get their first look at Edgecombe wearing his new number.