76ers Veteran Has High Praise for Rookie Guard Jared McCain
This offseason, Eric Gordon was one of the numerous veterans the Philadelphia 76ers brought in to bolster their supporting cast. As he goes through his first training camp the team, he gave high praise to one of their younger prospects.
Among those looking to compete for minutes in camp this week is Jared McCain. With multiple veterans guars ahead of him on the depth chart, the first-round pick has to work that much harder to stand out. Through the first two days of camp, he seems to be doing so.
Following Wednesday's practice, Gordon was asked who has impressed him thus far in camp. The journeyman guard cited McCain, stating that the rookie has a long career in the league ahead of him.
“He can play. Without a doubt. I would say he’s going to have a good, long career,” Gordon told reporters.
Despite being on the back end of his career, Gordon is expected to be a complementary piece in the Sixers' second unit. The former Sixth Man of the Year is coming off a season with the Phoenix Suns where he averaged 11.0 PPG and shot 37.8% from beyond the arc. Once again surrounded by a trio of stars, he'll be called upon to space the floor and make defenses pay for sagging off him.
As for McCain, he too has the potential to be a floor-spacing two-way guard for the Sixers. In his lone season at Duke, he converted 41.4% of his threes while attempting nearly six a game.
Finding consistent playing time on a aspiring contender might be tough for McCain, but based on the praise he's got in camp, his stock seems to be trending in the right direction.