76ers' VJ Edgecombe Pens Shoe Deal With Adidas
With the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University. The former Bear would have a remarkable freshman season with the Bears, averaging 15 points and 2.1 steals per game, managing to become quite the two-way threat on the collegiate scene.
The Bahamian guard will join Philadelphia's backcourt, which consists of some big names, such as Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr, and Quentin Grimes, with the latter two's future up in the air at the moment.
While Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse will have some tough choices to make regarding who to pick, it appears Edgecombe has already made one of the bigger choices for the early parts of his own career ahead of getting drafted.
A few hours before the draft proceedings were underway, Adidas' basketball page on X sent out a tweet, welcoming the Sixers' rookie to their basketball family. According to SLAM's Nick DePaula, Edgecombe signed a multi-year shoe deal with the apparel company.
It appears that Edgecombe won't be the only rookie to have signed with Adidas, as Jeremiah Fears also partnered with the German giants. Fears was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the seventh pick of the draft, after having a breakout year with the University of Oklahoma.
The two will join the star studded list of NBA players who don the signature Three Stripes as Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, and former Sixer James Harden all have signature shoes with Adidas.
