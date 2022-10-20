76ers vs. Bucks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their regular season run with a matchup against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics.

Although Tuesday’s opener was a tight matchup in the first half, the Sixers struggled to maintain success in Boston and lost the momentum of the game in the second half.

Once Boston’s star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum caught fire in the second half, the Celtics started to run away with the first of multiple meetings between the Celtics and the Sixers. Now, the 76ers head into Thursday’s game with an 0-1 record.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in South Philly for Game 2 of the Sixers’ regular season. While both teams possess star power, all eyes will be on the battle of the MVP candidates, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Sixers and the Bucks are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

Game Notes

The Sixers dropped two of three games to the Bucks last year

Before defeating the Bucks in February last season, Milwaukee had a six-game win streak over the Sixers

Sixers were 21-26 against the spread in their last 47 home games (per CBS Sports)

Bucks were 27-20 against the spread in their last 47 road games (per CBS Sports)

Injury Report

Bucks

Pat Connaughton - Out

Joe Ingles - Out

Khris Middleton - Out

76ers

NO INJURIES

Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -175, MIL +145

Total O/U: 223.5

Prediction

Spread: Bucks +4.5

Moneyline: MIL +145

Total O/U: Over 223.5

Pregame Reading