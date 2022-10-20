76ers vs. Bucks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their regular season run with a matchup against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics.
Although Tuesday’s opener was a tight matchup in the first half, the Sixers struggled to maintain success in Boston and lost the momentum of the game in the second half.
Once Boston’s star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum caught fire in the second half, the Celtics started to run away with the first of multiple meetings between the Celtics and the Sixers. Now, the 76ers head into Thursday’s game with an 0-1 record.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in South Philly for Game 2 of the Sixers’ regular season. While both teams possess star power, all eyes will be on the battle of the MVP candidates, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Sixers and the Bucks are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.
Game Notes
- The Sixers dropped two of three games to the Bucks last year
- Before defeating the Bucks in February last season, Milwaukee had a six-game win streak over the Sixers
- Sixers were 21-26 against the spread in their last 47 home games (per CBS Sports)
- Bucks were 27-20 against the spread in their last 47 road games (per CBS Sports)
Injury Report
Bucks
Pat Connaughton - Out
Joe Ingles - Out
Khris Middleton - Out
Read More
76ers
NO INJURIES
Odds
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -175, MIL +145
Total O/U: 223.5
Prediction
Spread: Bucks +4.5
Moneyline: MIL +145
Total O/U: Over 223.5