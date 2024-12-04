All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Magic on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face the Magic on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Jan 19, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) guards Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the third quarter at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) guards Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the third quarter at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday in Charlotte, the Philadelphia 76ers had an opportunity to put together their first set of back-to-back wins for the first time during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The veteran All-Star Paul George had one of his best outings with the Sixers in the process of a second-straight win. George checked in for 37 minutes. During that time, he shot 10-16 from the field and knocked down six threes.

George would finish Tuesday’s game with 29 points, two rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block.

While Tyrese Maxey had an off night from the field, making just five shots and going 1-7 from three, the veteran guard was productive from the charity stripe and in the passing department. Maxey finished the game with 21 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the rookie Jared McCain produced 17 points in 21 minutes of action off the bench. While the Sixers allowed the Hornets to cut into their 19-point lead and nearly seal the deal on a comeback, they prevented the collapse in the end.

The Sixers defeated the Hornets in Charlotte with a 110-104 victory. With that win, they collect their fifth of the season and will have an opportunity to try and make it three in a row for the first time this year on Wednesday when they face the Orlando Magic.

Tyrese Maxey facing the Magic.
Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) blocks the shot of Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Magic -5.5

Moneyline: ORL -215, PHI +180

Total O/U: 207.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Magic -5.5

Moneyline: ORL -215

Total O/U: OVER 207.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News