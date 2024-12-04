Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Magic on Wednesday
On Tuesday in Charlotte, the Philadelphia 76ers had an opportunity to put together their first set of back-to-back wins for the first time during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The veteran All-Star Paul George had one of his best outings with the Sixers in the process of a second-straight win. George checked in for 37 minutes. During that time, he shot 10-16 from the field and knocked down six threes.
George would finish Tuesday’s game with 29 points, two rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block.
While Tyrese Maxey had an off night from the field, making just five shots and going 1-7 from three, the veteran guard was productive from the charity stripe and in the passing department. Maxey finished the game with 21 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the rookie Jared McCain produced 17 points in 21 minutes of action off the bench. While the Sixers allowed the Hornets to cut into their 19-point lead and nearly seal the deal on a comeback, they prevented the collapse in the end.
The Sixers defeated the Hornets in Charlotte with a 110-104 victory. With that win, they collect their fifth of the season and will have an opportunity to try and make it three in a row for the first time this year on Wednesday when they face the Orlando Magic.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Magic -5.5
Moneyline: ORL -215, PHI +180
Total O/U: 207.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.
Prediction
Moneyline: ORL -215
Total O/U: OVER 207.5