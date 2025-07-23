Boston Celtics Eyeing Former Sixers Star Ben Simmons in Free Agency
Years removed from his messy exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons remains on the free agent market in search of a new home in the NBA. As he continues to survey the market, a new team has been connected to him in reports.
Over the past few weeks, the New York Knicks have been the primary team linked to Simmons. However, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement. Now, another competitive squad in the Eastern Conference is kicking the tires on the former All-Star.
In his latest reporting of league intel, NBA insider Marc Stein touched on Simmons' free agency. Among the teams recently expressing interest in him is the Boston Celtics.
"League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I’m told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York and Sacramento," Stein wrote.
Given their current circumstances, the Celtics find themselves bracing for a gap year in 2026. Between Jayson Tatum recovering from injury and the front office trading multiple key pieces, it's unlikely Boston is in the title hunt next season. That said, they'll likely quickly return to prominence once Tatum is 100% physically.
Seeing that they won't be contending for much anyway, Simmons could be a low-risk, high-reward type signing for the Celtics. They can attempt to highlight his strengths as a playmaker on a team loaded with three-point shooting. His lineup versatility and defensive skills could also help fill the voids left by Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
In the event Simmons did sign with the Celtics, he'd be locked into facing off against his former team at least four times. It'd also mean he'd have to make two trips to Philadelphia, where his reception likely won't be pleasant playing for the franchise's most historic rival.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post