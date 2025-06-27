Charles Barkley is Big Supporter of Sixers' Latest Draft Pick
Following an impressive run at Auburn, big man Johni Broome finds himself joining the Philadelphia 76ers. As he prepares for this new chapter of his basketball journey, he also has a seal of approval from one of the franchise's greatest players.
Broome, a 6-foot-10 center, was one of the most dominant players in college basketball last season. In his final campaign at Auburn, he posted averages of 18.6 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 2.1 BPG. The Sixers appear to have liked what they saw from Broome, as they opted to select him with the 35th overall pick.
During his time in college, Broome received praise from countless analysts. Among those who gave him his flowers was Sixers legend Charles Barkley. He was a huge fan of Broome's game, dubbing him the best player to ever suit up for Auburn.
This is high praise coming from Barkley, as he is one of the top all-time talents to come out of the program. Across his three seasons at Auburn, the Hall of Fame forward averaged 14.1 PPG, 9.6 RPG, and 1.8 BPG.
Now with the Sixers, Broome joins a center rotation headlined by Joel Embiid. As he prepares for his first season in the pros, he'll likely be competing for playing time with second-year big man Adem Bona.
Having spent five years in college, Broome is a polished prospect who knows how he can impact games. Along with his stellar two-way play, he'll give the Sixers a new dynamic at center with his ability to space the floor. Though his outside shooting was up-and-down in college, he did shoot as high as 35.4% at one point.
Broome's first taste of NBA action will likely come in a few weeks during the Las Vegas Summer League.