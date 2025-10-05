Charles Barkley Still Hopeful Sixers can Emerge as Contenders
Long removed from his playing days with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charles Barkley has remained a supporter of his old team (for the most part). Despite falling way short of expectations in 2025, the NBA legend hasn't lost all faith that they'll be able to turn things around.
Heading into last season, the Sixers had the basketball world buzzing after forming a new trio of All-Stars. Led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, many felt they had the firepower to make a run at a championship. However, a laundry list of injuries led to them plummeting in the standings and winding up in the draft lottery.
With some key players still working their way back to full health, the Sixers remain one of the league's toughest teams to gauge ahead of the 2026 campaign.
During a recent interview with Steve Bulpett, Barkley weighed in on the state of the Eastern Conference leading up to the new season. Due to injuries and other factors, he feels things are completely up for grabs.
While discussing some potential threats in the East, Barkley confidently stated that the Sixers could be in the mix if they have better injury luck.
“The East is up for grabs,” Barkley said. “I mean, it’s going to be crazy. I got no idea who’s going to win the East. I mean, s***, the Sixers, if they could get healthy, they might be the best team in the East. I know the Knicks and Cleveland are probably going to be favored. I think the Hawks got better. But, man, I gotta tell you something; I ain’t got no faith in anybody right now in the East."
Barkley didn't let his old team off easily though, as he brought up the history of a lack of availability from their stars.
"Listen, man, I got no idea what’s going on with Embiid and Paul George," he continued. "I’ve been asked that question all summer. I said, ‘Yo, I can’t give y’all no f****** answer. I don’t know who’s going to play.'”
Seeing that multiple teams are going to be without their star players for an extended period, there is an opportunity for the Sixers to quickly climb back up the standings. That said, health will be the make-or-break factor in them doing so.
More 76ers On SI
Sixers Forward Named Among NBA's Top Under-The-Radar Players
VJ Edgecombe Expected to Develop Despite Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Sixers Star Joel Embiid Links up With English Soccer Icon
Sixers' VJ Edgecombe Talks Impact of Veteran Teammates
Sixers Predicted to Bounce Back From Injury-Ridden Season