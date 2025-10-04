VJ Edgecombe Expected to Develop Despite Sixers' Backcourt Depth
In June, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Edgecombe played one season of college basketball for Baylor and has made international appearances for the Bahamas national team.
Edgecombe is finding himself in an interesting situation in Philadelphia, as the once lottery-bound 76ers are expected to bounce back up the Eastern Conference standings. This is presuming that the core of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey will be healthy for the upcoming season.
Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley made a prediction about Edgecombe’s rookie year.
“With Quentin Grimes finally back in the fold, Philly doesn't have to force the issue with Edgecombe. If he's ready to make an impact, the Sixers will let him, but they're deep enough in the backcourt to give more developmental time if that's what he needs.”
“He'll probably split the difference, not putting up Rookie of the Year-type numbers but also not being buried on the bench. His presence will probably be felt more than his production. He should be a constant energy source, his stats just may not always show it.”
Backcourt Depth
Quentin Grimes has gained momentum since joining the 76ers in January, averaging a career-high 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 28 games. The 25-year-old is primed to continue as the 76ers’ starting shooting guard.
Jared McCain is another rising star within Philadelphia’s rotation. The 21-year-old averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 23 games before facing a season-ending injury.
As suggested by Buckley, Edgecombe is likely to come off the bench as an energizer for the 76ers. Barring injuries, Philadelphia’s backcourt depth is strong enough that the inexperienced rookie should not expect a starting opportunity in the near future.
While Edgecombe will likely not have a successful Rookie of the Year campaign, the 20-year-old should expect to be a consistent contributor coming into 2026. This may be beneficial for him in the long run, getting to learn from others and make relatively inconsequential mistakes during his first year in the NBA.
In contrast, No. 1 selection Cooper Flagg is favored to win Rookie of the Year and perform immediately for a competitive Dallas Mavericks team. This added pressure can increase the risk for injury and limit the amount of teachable moments.
Overall, there is plenty of time for Edgecombe to break out as a key player for the 76ers. His rookie year will likely be a chance to demonstrate long-term potential versus an immediate rise into the starting lineup.
