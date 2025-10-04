Sixers Star Joel Embiid Links up With English Soccer Icon
On Thursday afternoon, the NBA kicked off their most recent attempt at growing the global game, as the Abu Dhabi Games were underway after the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks faced off at the Etihad Arena.
Both sides got out to a quick start in the first quarter, being knotted up at 25 apiece leaving the opening 12 minutes, but by halftime, the Knicks would find themselves ahead by ten points. This lead came despite a 12-point first-half effort from the Sixers' Tyrese Maxey, which was a game-high at that point for both teams.
The closing two quarters would see Philadelphia's deficit grow by a few more points, as they'd end up losing the match, 84-99. One of the bigger talking points in the match surrounded the Sixers' rookie VJ Edgecombe, who made his NBA debut on Thursday afternoon, after playing a lone season at Baylor University.
The Bahamian would finish his first match with 14 points to his name, along with six rebounds and three assists. But above all of his stats, the highlight moment for him would have been his attempted dunk on the Knicks' Mitchell Robinson during the second quarter, with the only thing being that he missed the rim on the way down.
While there is plenty of focus of the action that has taken place on the court, there's an equal amount of focus on the star power that shows up for these global games, with the preseason fixtures in Abu Dhabi being no different, as the likes of television icon Steve Harvey, and actor Ed Westwick were amongst the spectators for Thursday afternoon's match.
Who'd Joel Embiid meet up with at the Abu Dhabi Games?
At some point over the Sixers' time in the United Arab Emirates' capital city, Joel Embiid was given the opportunity to meet with a legend of the English Premier League, John Terry. This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, given how much of a big soccer fan the Cameroonian is, having tweeted about the sport in the past, having played the sport growing up, as well as his appearance on CBS's broadcast of the UEFA Champions League final a few seasons back.
Terry is an icon of the early 2000s for many English soccer fans, having worn the captain's armband for 13 seasons at Chelsea. This saw him lift 16 trophies for the blue side of London over the years, including the aforementioned Champions League in 2012, as well as the Premier League on five separate occasions.
