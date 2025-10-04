Sixers' VJ Edgecombe Talks Impact of Veteran Teammates
With the third overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University, welcoming the Bahamian into their ranks of youth talent, as he'd join the likes of Jared McCain, Justin Edwards, and Adem Bona, amongst others.
While most young cores with these levels of depth are limited to having only a select few veteran figures on their team, that isn't the case for the aforementioned prospects, as they're set to be under the wings of players such as Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, among other veterans in the league.
Is Edgecombe learning from his veteran teammates?
Given that he has a former MVP, a former Most Improved Player, and a nine-time All-Star to help mentor him, Edgecombe explained in a recent interview that he hasn't been afraid to pick the brains of his veteran teammates, as he looks to gain something with the hopes of living up to the careers that they've built for themselves.
"Yeah, having PG [Paul George], Joe [Joel Embiid], all them around., they're superstars in the league, that's something I want to be when I get there, obviosuly it's going to take time, working hard, all the little stuff, so yeah I just try to pick their brains a lot, I ask questions, you know, what they see on the floor," Edgecombe explained to the press. "They have a different perspective from me, it's my first ever NBA game, they've played more, 6-7-8 seasons. So yeah, I just try to learn from them a lot."
While only having spent a small amount of time with the Sixers as a whole, given they only started the official training sessions in late September, it's apparent that Edgecombe has taken some tips as he went off in his NBA debut against the New York Knicks on Thursday afternoon.
In the 30 minutes of court time that the Sixers' rookie received against New York, he'd go on to drop 14 points on 30.8 percent shooting, while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Even though Edgecombe and the Sixers lost their match against the Knicks earlier in the week, they will get a chance to level the preseason series out on Saturday afternoon, when the two sides meet for the final time before their time in the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games comes to an end.
More 76ers On SI
Sixers Predicted to Bounce Back From Injury-Ridden Season
Sixers' VJ Edgecombe Discusses Feelings During NBA Debut
Sixers' VJ Edgecombe Speechless Over Comparison to NBA Legend
Sixers Head Coach Praises VJ Edgecombe's Defensive Ability
Tyrese Maxey Pokes Fun at Sixers' New Addition With Recent Post