Clippers’ James Harden Includes Sixers Star in Motivational Speech

James Harden drops Tyrese Maxey's name in a recent speech to NBA prospects.

Justin Grasso

Apr 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) is introduced during player introductions before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Recently, former Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden linked up with a handful of Sixers.

Taking part in the annual camp put together by 76ers assistant Rico Hines, Harden looked forward to working with young prospects and offering up words of encouragement.

A snippet of Harden’s motivational speech to attendees at the Rico Hines run showed Harden giving 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey a nod.

“I got the pleasure and the opportunity to be with Tyrese two years ago,” said Harden. “He works his [expletive] off. What did you sign for, ‘Rese? Bank! Cherish it, though. Put the work in, and the results will pay off later.

Midway through Maxey’s sophomore effort with the Sixers, he got the opportunity to play alongside Harden. After spending his rookie season as a backup to Ben Simmons, Maxey saw the three-time All-Star get dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Harden.

At the time, Maxey was averaging 18 points and four assists while shooting 43 percent from deep. Across the board, the young guard was much improved. In his first and only full season playing next to Harden, Maxey improved once again.

Once Harden left the Sixers, Maxey had the opportunity to take over as the primary ball-handler. The hard work he put in paid off. Maxey ended up improving for the fourth straight season in the scoring department, averaging a career-high 26 points in 2023-2024.

Along with his scoring, Maxey produced career-highs in rebounding and assists. The young guard earned his first All-Star nod and was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

This summer, Maxey was rewarded with a generous contract. As the Sixers decided the 23-year-old was worth getting paid like a cornerstone player, they invested over $200 million in the young guard. Harden saw Maxey put the work in when he was just over one year removed from being a freshman at Kentucky. Now, he’s is an elite NBA class.

Justin Grasso

