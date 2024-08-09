Clippers’ James Harden Links With Several Sixers for Offseason Work
James Harden’s days as the Philadelphia 76ers point guard are in the rearview. However, the Los Angeles Clippers star still keeps in touch with some of his former teammates.
Recently, Harden participated in a run with current Sixers as he puts in offseason work ahead of his first full season with the Clippers.
Next year marks Harden’s 16th in the league. With all of the experience he has under his belt, the veteran could serve as a valuable mentor still for players on his former team.
To no surprise, Tyrese Maxey was around Harden recently. As the two developed stellar chemistry in the Sixers’ backcourt for a season and a half, Maxey has always credited Harden as an important mentor as he grew into a first-time All-Star in 2024.
Along with Maxey, Ricky Council, David Jones, and Justin Edwards were around for the session as well. While those three didn’t get the opportunity to play with Harden during his Sixers tenure, they took the opportunity to get on the floor with the ten-time All-Star this summer.
Harden didn’t leave Philadelphia on great terms. After landing on the Sixers in 2022 through a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Harden planned to take a discount for his second season with the team. In free agency, Harden inked a two-year deal. The guard hoped to decline the second-year option and land a long-term deal in the max range.
The Sixers never got the opportunity to offer Harden his desired deal. Instead, Harden picked up his player option and requested a trade. Harden remained on the Sixers’ roster through training camp ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season. While he was around for the team’s first two games of the regular season, he was moved to the Clippers on the final day of October.
Now, Harden is searching for his first NBA Championship with his fifth team. Meanwhile, the Sixers hope to get another major boost from Maxey and some new pieces as they have title dreams as well.
