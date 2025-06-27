All 76ers

Daryl Morey Puts Focus On Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe Combination

The Philadelphia 76ers are excited for their young backcourt, headlined by Tyrese Maxey.

Justin Grasso

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In the weeks leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe was revealed to be the most prominent workout candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers.

At the time, it was apparent that Edgecombe had a successful meeting with the Sixers, which quickly drove up the guard’s value and made him the favorite to be selected by the Sixers third overall.

Before the Sixers ultimately decided to take on Edgecombe, they made sure to get one of their core players around the young guard, as the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey was a part of Edgecombe’s visit to Philadelphia.

“All three of our key guys wanted to come to the workout,” said Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. “Scheduling-wise, it worked out for Tyrese and not the other guys. Tyrese met with them for quite a while.”

Apr 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Since the Sixers signed Maxey to a long-term contract last summer, they plan to have the one-time All-Star playing alongside Edgecombe for many seasons to come. In Morey’s eyes, it’s a combination that he looks forward to seeing flourish over time, as he believes Edgecombe possesses very similar positive qualities to the former first-rounder out of Kentucky.

“Just fit-wise, I think the good thing is, Tyrese has a high basketball IQ. He understands that those two complement each other very well in terms of VJ being able to guard multiple positions, probably take the toughest assignment, maybe not day one, but over the course of his career, and then Tyrese and him will play off of each other well,” Morey added.

Edgecombe comes out of the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the better two-way contributors in the draft. His athleticism stood out at Baylor, especially when it came to throwing it down in transition, but Edgecombe’s defense is what’s going to help him earn some minutes off the bat.

The Sixers will look forward to seeing the rookie take in some Summer League action next month.

