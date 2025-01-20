All 76ers

Doc Rivers Speaks on Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid Issue

Doc Rivers feels for what the Philadelphia 76ers are going through.

Justin Grasso

Jan 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA;Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and center Joel Embiid (21) question referee Matt Boland (18) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA;Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and center Joel Embiid (21) question referee Matt Boland (18) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

One thing that Brett Brown, Doc Rivers, and Nick Nurse have in common is that they’ve had to navigate some tough times while coaching Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

When the superstar big man is healthy, all is typically well. However, Embiid has battled through many injuries throughout his career, which has left each of these coaches scrambling for answers at times.

Nick Nurse’s first season as the Sixers’ head coach included 39 games of Joel Embiid.

In his second so far, Embiid has seen the court for just 13 games. We are halfway through the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Doc River
Jan 17, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers yells out instructions to his team in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Sunday night marked the eighth time in a row Embiid missed action. As the Sixers approached their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Doc Rivers spoke on Embiid’s recent string of absences.

The former head coach feels for Nurse’s situation.

"You want him to be healthy," Rivers told reporters via Sixers Wire. "I’ve gone through it. It’s hard to win without your best player, or even when your best player plays and he’s not healthy. It’s just hard. I’ve lived that life."

How did the head coach get through it?

"It took a minute," the head coach continued. "First year, we struggled with it. Then, after that, we won a lot of games without him, but it’s still not what you want. We kind of found our pace in the games without him, but it’s just hard, it really is, because we used him so heavily."

Joel Embii
Jan 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

With Embiid being such a large presence on both ends of the floor, he’s a major part of the team’s gameplan when he’s healthy and on the court.

A second system has to be utilized for the times he’s not around. Rivers had the ability to keep the Sixers somewhat successful during the stints they missed Embiid, winning. Nurse is still working on finding a successful recipe.

Ideally, the Sixers would like to have Embiid back for a long stretch, giving them an opportunity to see their team at full strength. Several setbacks, including knee soreness, a foot sprain, and a sinus fracture, have affected his availability.

The Sixers won’t have Embiid on board for the Tuesday night battle against the Denver Nuggets. The next time he could return is for next Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After losses against the Indiana Pacers and the Bucks this weekend, Nurse’s Sixers have just 15 wins through 41 games.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News