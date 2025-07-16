East Contender Keeping Tabs on Former Sixers Star Ben Simmons
While most free agents have found a new home for next season, there are still a wide range of players who find themselves without a contract. One of the more interesting names still available is former Philadelphia 76ers lottery pick Ben Simmons. As he attempts to keep his NBA career going, one Eastern Conference contender continues to debate rolling the dice on him.
Earlier this month, reports emerged that the New York Knicks had expressed interest in Simmons. Following their flurry of additions this summer, they have an open roster spot and are capable of offering the veteran's minimum. It remains unclear what the front office will do, but Simmons appears to be a player on their radar.
During a recent episode of his Putback show, Ian Begley provided new developments regarding Simmons and the Knicks. He cited that as recently as last week, the two sides have remained in contact about a possible signing.
"Also Ben Simmons," Begley said. "To my knowledge as of late last week, they were still in touch with Simmons. He was still under consideration for that last spot."
After being bought out by the Brooklyn Nets last season, Simmons jumped to the Western Conference and inked a deal with the LA Clippers. He'd go on to appear in 18 games for them in the regular season, averaging 2.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 3.1 APG in that time.
Simmons has yet to return to the All-Star-level player he was with the Sixers, but he's still proven to be a do-it-all talent in the right role. His skill set and versatility could interest a Knicks team looking to remain in the title hunt next season.
