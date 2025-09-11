Eastern Team Named Potential Landing Spot For Sixers’ Oubre
Per NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Philadelphia 76ers may be seeking a trade for Kelly Oubre. Last season, Oubre averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists over 60 games.
Oubre is set to earn $8.3 million in the final year of his current deal. There is speculation that the 29-year-old may be moved in order to offer a higher salary to restricted free agent Quentin Grimes.
A Potential Trade
Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey suggested the Orlando Magic as a potential trading partner.
“Given the perennial uncertainty surrounding Embiid and his health, the Sixers could use a little more depth at the 5, and the Orlando Magic might have more centers than they know what to do with.”
“Right now, Wendell Carter Jr., Moritz Wagner, Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac are all on the roster and best suited to play there. Even Paolo Banchero should probably be logging some small-ball minutes at the position.”
“That creates quite a logjam, and a straight swap of Oubre for Bitadze could partially clear it.”
The Verdict
Last season, Goga Bitadze averaged 7.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over 70 games. The six-foot-eleven center is expected to earn $8.3 million for next season.
Hypothetically, Bitadze would join the likes of Joel Embiid, Adem Bona, Andre Drummond, and Trendon Watford as part of Philadelphia’s center depth. While Embiid averaged a productive 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, the one-time MVP was limited to only 19 appearances due to injuries.
Embiid is questionable for when training camp begins in approximately two weeks. Even if the 31-year-old is ready to play on opening night, there are growing concerns that injuries may cause him to miss the majority of next season too.
While Bailey’s trade idea adds another backup center to the 76ers’ list, Bitadze’s impact would not be substantial, relative to Embiid, and the move may end up creating another hole at the forward position. It would better suit the franchise to focus on a trade in which they can dump salary for Grimes, whether that involves Oubre or Drummond.
Overall, next season is being built around a core of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. While the 76ers may legitimately need another center at some point next season, there are other fiscally responsible avenues to explore.
