Ex-76er Declines Option with Western Conference Powerhouse
With the NBA offseason officially underway, it means that teams around the league will take a step back and look at what needs to improve before the start of the upcoming campaign. This could take the form of a trade, contract negotiations, or mulling around free agency.
Just as much as it is a big exercise for the front offices around the association, the same could be said for the players, who could have to weigh their player options for the 2025-26 season.
This was the case for former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Nicolas Batum, whose time with the Los Angeles Clippers is set to come to an end, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The French veteran is set to decline his $4.9 million player option for the upcoming season, which means he'll become a free agent; however, there is a shared interest from both sides on continuing his stay in the City of Angels.
Despite being a constant part of Nick Nurse's plans with the Sixers during the 2023-24 campaign, appearing in 57 games, the same couldn't be said when he returned to the Intuit Dome. Last season, Clippers' coach Ty Lue used the 36-year-old for a smaller role, appearing in 78 games for an average of 17.5 minutes per game.
The main factor in this decision was the inclusion of Derrick Jones Jr, who arrived in the offseason from the Dallas Mavericks. In his 77 appearances last season, Jones averaged 10.1 points per game for the Clippers.
