Ex-76ers Scout Predicts VJ Edgecombe To Start On The Bench
With the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe, a guard from Baylor University. During his freshman season with the Bears, the Bahamian star averaged 15 points and 2.1 steals per game, as he would become known as quite the two-way threat.
One of the stipulations that came with the Sixers’ pick, is that they’ll now have a dilemma on their hands on who to start in the backcourt given the numerous options Nick Nurse has to choose from, which includes Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Paul George, and Quentin Grimes, among others. Barring the health of McCain, former Sixers scout Michael VandeGarde expects Edgecombe to come in off the bench, unless he proves that he can be ready to guard NBA talent.
“I mean, you would expect McCain to be their starting two guard if he's healthy, I would expect VJ Edgecombe not to start at the small forward, that would be my expectation," Vandegarde told 76ers On SI. "If he gets in there in the Summer League and he proves he can really defend taller players, maybe you could start him at the three spot, but they don't have the time to spend on developing him if he's not ready."
Vandegarde was a scout for Philadelphia for 18 seasons and is now a part of Coachtube, a platform that allows people at all levels to take coaching courses.
VandeGarde feels that McCain is the only player standing in Edgecombe’s way, given his potential on-court chemistry with the aforementioned Maxey due to his ability to play in a high-tempo system.
"If they didn't have McCain, then I think he could start at the two guard," the former scout explained, "I think with Tyrese Maxey and the speed that he plays at, there's not a lot of guys that can play at that speed, and VJ Edgecombe can. I think he's going to be elite in transition with Tyrese Maxey."
