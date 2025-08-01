Ex-Sixer Has Mutual Interest in Joining Western Conference Contender
Given that the NBA Offseason is almost halfway done, teams are starting to make some of their final moves ahead of their respective training camps for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. This could be reflected when it comes to the Golden State Warriors and their interest in former Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry.
As reported by ESPN's Anthony Slater, there seems to be a shared interest between the two parties, with the Warriors looking to add some additional depth in the back court for head coach Steve Kerr to use, while Curry could look to team up with his brother, four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry.
"Another name I'm hearing with mutual interest is Seth Curry, actually, as a potential bench option with a family tie," Slater reported on ESPN.
Revisiting Curry's ties to Philadelphia
Curry made the move to the City of Brotherly Love in the offseason ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, coming over from the Dallas Mavericks, with Josh Richardson and Tyler Bey being sent in the other direction. The then-29-year-old made the move after what was a productive year in the Lone Star state, averaging 12.4 points on 49.5 percent shooting from the field under Rick Carlisle.
While Curry would play off of the bench more often than not in Dallas, he'd take on a bigger role in the Sixers' system, with his father-in-law Doc Rivers managing the side. There was a good reason for this increase in responsibility, as Curry would average 12.5 points per game, while shooting with an impressive 45 percent from beyond the arch during his first season in Philadelphia,
While these numbers are impressive, they only went up during the Sixers' playoff run that season, with Curry averaging 18.8 points per game, while shooting a lethal 50 percent from down town across the 12-game post season stretch.
As Curry started his second year in the Wells Fargo Center, it looked as if he was going to hit a new level of offensive production, averaging 15 points per night across his 45 games with Philadelphia, which was cut short as he was included in the trade package to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets.
What lies in Golden State for the veteran sharpshooter?
The short and sweet answer would be a spot on the court alongside his brother, something that the two have never been able to do in their career. But given the playoff run that Golden State had last year, in part due to the efforts of former Sixer Jimmy Butler, Curry could find himself in the midst of a team with deep playoff aspirations.
It's important to point out that Slater feels that Curry might not be the only other former Philadelphia player to be on the Warriors' radar, as Al Horford is a player that the front office is reportedly looking at.
"All signs point towards Al Horford, they're certainly interested in him," explained Slater.
For now, the NBA world will have to wait to see what the future holds for the 34-year-old, who enters free agency off a strong season with the Charlotte Hornets, with whom he averaged 6.5 points per game, while shooting with a league-leading 45.6 percent accuracy from three-point territory.
