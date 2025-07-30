All 76ers

Ex-Sixers Draft Pick Could Soon Leave NBA

Former Sixers center Charles Bassey has received notable interest from outside of the NBA.

Justin Grasso

Dec 13, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) dribbles toward the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Killian Tillie (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum.
Dec 13, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) dribbles toward the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Killian Tillie (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Former Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey seemed to be on pace to secure a potential spot on the Boston Celtics’ roster for next season.

All signs are pointing to Bassey going somewhere else—somewhere beyond the NBA.

According to EuroHoops.net, the Serbian squad Partizan Belgrade has entered negotiations with Bassey. The veteran center’s reps claim that the club remains the priority for their client.

Charles Basse
Jul 9, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) and Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko (35) battle for position during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Bassey doesn’t have a done deal in place just yet, but it seems he’s going to continue his NBA career overseas.

After spending some time in Texas and Kentucky for high school, Bassey attended Western Kentucky for college hoops. He played there for a few seasons before entering the NBA Draft.

During the 2021 NBA Draft, Bassey was selected in the second round by the Sixers. The team double-dipped on centers in the second round. Bassey joined the same draft class as Filip Petrusev and Jaden Springer. At this point, none of the three are on the team.

For what it’s worth, Bassey has carved out the most successful run out of the Sixers’ 2021 draft class. After he was let go by the Sixers in 2022, Bassey joined the San Antonio Spurs. In three seasons, he appeared in 90 games as a reserve. Bassey averaged five points, five rebounds, and one block.

Injuries affected Bassey’s run with the Spurs a lot. In 2023, he suffered a knee injury, which ended his season early. Not even one year later, he suffered a second season-ending knee injury.

This summer, Bassey joined the Celtics for a run in the NBA Summer League. While the young veteran had an impressive run, landing plenty of support from Celtics fans, Bassey doesn’t seem to be gearing up for a move to Boston anytime soon.

Published
