Former 76er Receives G League Honor
Mac McClung has had an interesting career up until this point, having made several appearances in the NBA, including a run with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he's become more known for his time in the G League. This comes despite his constant appearances in the All-Star weekend festivities, mainly the dunk contest, which he has won in three consecutive seasons, potentially making it the magnum opus of his career.
While he's received plenty of spotlight for his work in the dunk contest, he was recently highlighted for his work in the recently wrapped-up G League season. On Thursday afternoon, the NBA announced the first All-NBA G League team, which includes McClung.
This season saw McClung's scoring numbers take a short dive down to 23 points per game from his 25.5 per night average in the season prior, which saw him take home the G League's MVP award. Yet his scoring numbers mixed with his efficiency from the floor, converting on 48.4 percent of his shots, could've been what made him the choice for the first team.
Another thing that could have impacted his placement was the Osecola Magic's performance this season, finishing in the top spot in the Eastern Conference. This put them in the best position possible to make the finals, which they did before falling to the Stockton Kings in a three-game series.
This wasn't McClung's first time in the G League finals, having won it with the affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, the Delaware Blue Coats, back in 2023. The 26-year-old made a brief stretch of appearances with Philadelphia, putting up 12.5 points per game across his two games.
Elsewhere in the second-team sits yet another former Sixer, as Mason Jones was honored. Jones was a part of Philadelphia in the 2020-21 season, making six appearances in which he'd average 2.7 points per game on 55.6 percent from the field.