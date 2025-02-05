Former Philadelphia 76ers First-Rounder Traded by Boston Celtics
A former Philadelphia 76ers player is on the move.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics are parting ways with the young guard, Jaden Springer. Along with Springer, the Celtics are expected to part ways with a 2030 second-round pick.
Springer is expected to end up with the Houston Rockets ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
Just last season, the Sixers made a handful of trades on the day of the deadline. Springer wasn’t expected to be moved, but the Sixers struck a deal with Boston to swap out Springer for a second-round pick.
Springer’s 17-game run with the Celtics last season didn’t result in much personal success. However, he got to experience his first NBA Finals run. The young guard is an NBA Champion at age 22.
This year, Springer has 26 appearances with the Celtics. He averaged two points, one rebound, and one steal during that time on the court. He made 35 percent of his shots.
Back in 2021, Springer entered the NBA Draft as the youngest prospect that year, coming out of Tennessee. When the Sixers went on the clock with the 28th overall pick, they called on Springer. He became Daryl Morey’s second first-round pick since joining the 76ers.
Unlike Tyrese Maxey, who was selected in the first round one year prior, Springer didn’t see a ton of action right away. During his rookie season, he spent just two games on the court with the Sixers. Most of his action came as a G League assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats.
He collected 16 games of action in year two but continued to spend a lot of time in the G League, working on his development.
Before getting traded to Boston last year, Springer appeared in a career-high 32 games for the Sixers. He averaged four points and two rebounds per game while shooting 39 percent from the field.
Springer’s offense is still a major work in progress, but the young guard has shown the potential to become an elite defender. He’ll get a chance to iron out his game in Houston.
