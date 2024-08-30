Former Philadelphia 76ers Star Lands a Part in New Netflix Show

All 76ers

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler will be featured in a new show.

Apr 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) and forward Paul Reed (44) defend during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Over the years, docuseries following some of the world’s most notable athletes have become extremely popular. This season, the NBA will get in on the action as Netflix officially announced its new series, ‘Starting 5’.

Since his days as a member of the 76ers, Butler hasn’t been one to shy away from the camera. At the time, the star forward was documenting his trade to Philadelphia and vlogged throughout the season before he switched his teams during the summer of 2019.

Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, Netflix cameras followed Butler around as he attempted to get the Miami Heat back on the path to a championship. Defending their Eastern Conference Championship win, the Heat came up short in 2024.

At the end of the 2023-2024 regular season, Miami entered the postseason as the eighth seed. They fell short to the Sixers in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Butler, unfortunately, suffered an injury during the loss and was ruled out for Miami’s entire playoff run.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Heat 4-1 in the first round. Miami failed to make a third-straight Conference Championship game.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

The former Sixer will share the screen with four other stars. According to Netflix’s announcement, cameras also followed Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis, and Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.

The show will debut on the streaming platform on October 9.

