Former Sixer Signs With Pelicans
With the NBA offseason coming to a close day by day, teams around the league are looking to make some final adjustments ahead of their respective preseason training camps that will ensure all of their players are on the same page once Opening Day rolls around.
The New Orleans Pelicans are no different, as they signed former Philadelphia 76ers forward Jalen McDaniels to a deal that will see him play in the Western Conference next season, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
McDaniels will enter his seventh year in the league once the season is underway, with the 2024-25 campaign being one of the more interesting ones in his career to date.
While in the years beforehand, the 27-year-old was known to bounce around teams, he had never really touched the G League apart from two stints with the Greensboro Swarm, something that he did a lot during his time with the Washington Wizards.
While only making four appearances in the NBA last season, the Wizards put McDaniels to work with their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, as the former Sixer appeared in 38 games for the team, averaging 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Those limited appearances in the NBA serve as a career low for the former San Diego State star, beating out his previous low of 16 appearances that came during his rookie campaign with the Charlotte Hornets.
Revisiting McDaniels' Ties to the Sixers
McDaniels made his way to the City of Brotherly Love as a part of the four-team trade that saw Matisse Thybulle exit the Wells Fargo Center back in February 2023.
The trade came during what was a relatively productive start for McDaniels, averaging 10.6 points on an efficient 44.7 percent shooting from the field during his 56 games with the aforementioned Hornets that season.
Granted, his minutes would drop under the then Sixers' head coach Doc Rivers, which led to a dip in his scoring, only managing to drop 6.7 points per game across the 24 appearances he made for Philadelphia that season.
Following Philadelphia's second-round exit to the Atlanta Hawks during the playoffs that year, McDaniels would depart in free agency, penning a two-year deal worth $9.3 million with the Toronto Raptors that offseason. His stay in the Ontarian capital would only last for a season as he would be moved to the Sacramento Kings in the following offseason.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post