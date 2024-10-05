Former Sixers Star Makes Confident Claim at First Clippers Camp
For the first time in his career, James Harden is getting a full offseason with the Los Angeles Clippers. Last year, the veteran guard spent the entire offseason with the Philadelphia 76ers, hoping for a trade.
When Harden landed his wish to be traded in late October last year, the ten-time All-Star had to go through a ramp-up phase to get into game shape. While he participated in on-court activities with the Sixers throughout the offseason process, Harden was climbing an uphill battle getting into shape.
This year, the former Sixers playmaker is in a much different situation.
“[I feel] great,” Harden told reporters at training camp this week.
“The start of the season, I’m probably—not probably—I’m going to be in the best shape I’ve been in probably five, six, seven years.”
When Harden joined the Sixers in 2022 by way of trade from the Brooklyn Nets, he was recovering from a hamstring injury. Although he didn’t debut right away, Harden appeared in 21 games down the stretch of the regular season and competed in every matchup for the Sixers in the playoffs that year.
The 2022-2023 season marked Harden’s first and final full season in a Sixers uniform. He felt good heading into the year, but an early foot injury sidelined him for an extended period of time. Once again, he spent a season climbing back from an injury.
After an additional 58 regular season games in Philadelphia, along with an 11-game run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Harden requested a trade. After landing with the Clippers, the veteran guard appeared in 72 games throughout the regular season and six games in the playoffs.
Harden looked decent as the Clippers’ playmaker, averaging 17 points and nine assists. But with a full offseason in LA and an opportunity to get into shape injury-free, Harden feels his age-35 season could be a big one.
I don’t really want to talk. I just want to go out there and show it,” Harden finished. “I feel like I’ve been talking too much. As a team, we just want to show it.”
As accomplished as Harden is at this stage of his career, the ten-time All-Star is still searching for his first NBA Finals victory. He hoped to get it in Philadelphia while playing alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but they lost in the second round in both seasons.
After re-signing with the Clippers over the summer, Harden has the next two seasons in LA to figure it out.
