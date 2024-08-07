Former Sixers Veteran Officially Announces Next Move
This week, former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz broke his silence.
Months after getting included in a trade deadline deal between the Sixers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Indiana Pacers, Korkmaz took to social media to send a farewell message to the 76ers and the city of Philadelphia.
While the message came much later than expected, it was clear Korkmaz was waiting on his next move before saying goodbye officially.
“I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye, but now I want to take a moment to do so,” Korkmaz wrote on X.
“Thank you to the Sixers organization, to the amazing fans, and to my coaches and teammates. Your support and love have been incredible. I’ve made incredible friendships along the way, and I’m grateful for every moment spent on and off the court. We’ve shared so many good and tough times together. Philadelphia, The City of Brotherly Love, you will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the memories and the journey. Now, a new chapter begins in my career.”
On Wednesday, Korkmaz officially revealed what’s next.
“Thrilled to join AS Monaco Basket!” The former Sixer posted on X. “Looking forward to the journey ahead and the memories we'll create together. Let's make this season one to remember!”
For the first time since 2017, Korkmaz is set to play hoops outside of the NBA. Before his run with the Sixers, Korkmaz played professionally for Anadolu Efes. In 2016, he became a first-round pick in the NBA.
With the 26th overall selection of the 2016 NBA Draft, the 76ers picked up Korkmaz’s NBA rights. He didn’t come to the NBA right away but made the move in 2017.
A lack of playing time early on in his career caused Korkmaz to request a trade. His demand was not met, keeping the Turkish sharpshooter on board in Philly through the end of his initial contract.
In 2019, Korkmaz re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year deal. When that deal ran out in 2021, he signed with the team once again on a three-year contract.
Amid the 2023 NBA season, Korkmaz requested a trade for the second time in his career. Once again, the 76ers kept him on board as they couldn’t find a deal worth their time ahead of the deadline.
During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Korkmaz was finally moved. As the Sixers acquired Buddy Hield from the Pacers, Korkmaz’s contract was sent to Indiana. However, the Pacers didn’t plan to utilize the veteran. Therefore, Korkmaz was waived and didn’t find a new team before the season concluded.
Korkmaz will continue competing beyond the NBA. He lands in Monaco with over 300 games of experience in the NBA. Through seven seasons with the Sixers, Korkmaz averaged seven points, two rebounds, and one assist. He knocked down 36 percent of his threes.
