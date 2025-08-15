Here’s a New 2025-26 Prediction for the Sixers
The 2025-2026 NBA season schedule is set to be released on Thursday. Looking forward to the upcoming season, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey predicted the win-loss record for every team.
How Will Philadelphia 76ers Perform Next Season?
Bailey projected the Philadelphia 76ers to finish with a 38-44 regular season record.
“Like New Orleans, the Philadelphia 76ers feel like one of the least predictable teams in the NBA.”
“When healthy, they should be considered a title contender (especially in the weakened East). Joel Embiid isn't long removed from an MVP nod. Paul George averaged 22.6 points and 3.3 threes, while shooting 41.3 percent from three, in his last season with the Clippers. And Tyrese Maxey was, at least statistically, a top 25-30 player in 2023-24 and a top 45-50 player during Philadelphia's injury-plagued 2024-25.”
“But given the age of George (35) and the injury history of Embiid, it's getting increasingly difficult to imagine anything but injury-plagued seasons for this core.”
“Sixty-plus appearances for either of those stars is unlikely. And ultimately, this campaign could turn into a developmental stage for Maxey, Jared McCain and incoming rookie VJ Edgecombe.”
Last season, the 76ers were near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 24-58 record. The disappointing year can be attributed to injuries to Joel Embiid, as the seven-time All-Star was limited to 19 appearances.
Based on Bailey’s projected record, the 76ers would miss or make the play-in tournament by a narrow margin. Last season, the Chicago Bulls squeaked in as the tenth seed with a 39-43 record.
NBA's Top Team
Bailey predicts that the Oklahoma City Thunder will remain the best-performing team in the NBA with a 62-20 record.
“It may seem silly to predict six fewer wins for the reigning champions who just set the record for single-season point differential, but history tells us teams are a little more prone to throw on the regular-season cruise control after they've won the title.”
“Improvement from the Nuggets and Rockets, as well as the Clippers, Lakers and Timberwolves all still hanging around, should make the West slightly harder to navigate, too.”
“But the Oklahoma City Thunder are still projected to lead the league in wins this season. And with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren now all signed to long-term deals, this team figures to be a title contender in every season for the foreseeable future.”
Anything is possible when the new season begins, especially with the 76ers’ unpredictable core. Opening Night is scheduled for Tuesday, October 21.
