Here’s the Biggest Question For Sixers Heading Into Next Season
The 2025-2026 NBA season officially commences in less than a month. Each franchise will enter October with a fresh start and new dynamics.
On Monday, ESPN released a list of the biggest questions for each team. Tim Bontemps suggested “Will Joel Embiid be healthy?” for the Philadelphia 76ers.
“There might not be a bigger question in the league than this one. If Embiid is right, Philadelphia could realistically be a threat to contend in the Eastern Conference. But if he's not, the 76ers would be drawing dead for a second straight season. There would be realistic questions about whether Embiid will ever return to the heights he reached during the prime of his career, including when he won the MVP award in 2022-23," Bontemps wrote.
Last season, the 76ers missed the playoffs with a 24-58 record. Embiid, who averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, was limited to 19 appearances due to injuries.
As a result of ongoing issues, Embiid underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in April. There is reportedly no timetable for his return, though he has not been ruled out entirely for opening night.
Outlook For Next Season
Recent trends are working against Embiid, as he has combined for only 58 games over the past two seasons. The 31-year-old center first underwent surgery on his injured knee in February of 2024. The area is evidently still vulnerable.
The good news is that the seven-time NBA All-Star is still in the prime of his career and was active in the 76ers’ first official practice of the new season. On top of that, the likes of Paul George and Tyrese Maxey should alleviate pressure as a first option scorer.
Injuries are also not a new setback for the Cameroon native, as he was sidelined for the first two years of his NBA career. He then went on to lead the 76ers to seven consecutive playoff appearances and became a one-time league MVP.
While it is hard to predict how Embiid’s return will pan out, the veteran demonstrated the ability to bounce back from serious injuries during the early stages of his career. With Philadelphia lacking most in frontcourt depth, much of the team’s title hopes are riding on his performance in 2026.
Looking further into the future, Embiid is in the midst of a three-year, $193 million deal that ends in 2029. While it would be ideal to have Embiid ready to play on opening night, the 76ers must consider the bigger picture when assessing the timetable for his return.
