Here’s the Sixers’ Biggest Roster Hole
With training camp approaching within the next few weeks, the majority of roster spots are filled for the 2025-2026 NBA season. Still, there are specific areas where teams should look to improve their depth.
Area of Concern
ESPN’s Kevin Pelton identified the Philadelphia 76ers’ biggest role hole at the power forward position.
“Although Joel Embiid and Paul George's health is a bigger issue, Philadelphia has no clear starter in between the 6-foot-8 George and 7-foot Embiid in height. The Sixers will most likely start small with George as their biggest non-center, but they get dangerously small with George out of the lineup.”
Last season, Paul George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over 41 games. The nine-time All-Star has started at the small forward position for the majority of his playing career, though he was moved to power forward for a small 76ers lineup.
In the absence of George and Joel Embiid, Guerschon Yabusele emerged as a formidable big man for the 76ers last season. Yabusele averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over 70 games. The French native decided to sign with the New York Knicks during the summer, making Philadelphia’s roster hole even deeper.
Looking Ahead
The 76ers’ core is centered around Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey. All three players have earned an All-Star selection within the past two years. If the trio can avoid injuries, particularly Embiid, it is likely that the 76ers can bounce back into the playoffs after a disappointing 24-58 record.
As alluded by Pelton, Philadelphia does not have a definitive second option to George. For next season, the franchise’s power forward depth includes the likes of Justin Edwards, Trendon Watford, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Jabari Walker. At that position, neither player should be considered a clear starter for any championship-contending team.
While there are areas for improvement, the 76ers have reasons to be optimistic. Between the likes of Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia is stacked with young, talented guard depth. This is excluding restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, who is likely to re-sign with Philadelphia before opening day.
Overall, the 76ers are one of the biggest wildcards heading into October. If George or Embiid face another season-altering injury, there needs to be a big man who can rise to the occasion.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post