Ahead of every NBA season, an anonymous GM is survey is put out to give fans an idea of how executives around the league feel on a variety of topics. Following what was a very busy offseason for them, the Philadelphia 76ers were a team that appeared a good bit during the line of questioning. Here is a complete breakdown of how they fared in the 2024-25 survey.
Kicking things off was which team is going to win the 2025 NBA title. The Boston Celtics were the overall favorite at 83%, with the OKC Thunder coming in second at 13%. As far as the Eastern Conference rankings go, the Sixers came in third, trailing the Celtics and New York Knicks.
The next time the Sixers would make an appearance was during the offseason portion of the survey. When asked which team made the best overall moves, Philly came in second at 33%. They were just barely beat out by the Thunder, who came in first at 37%. Their most notable additions this summer were acquiring Alex Caruso and signing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. As for the Sixers, they landed Paul George and signed numerous veterans.
Later on, the Sixers cracked the top three of teams expected to be the most improved in 2025. They received 7% of the vote, trailing the San Antonio Spurs (13%) and Memphis Grizzlies (67%).
The final time the Sixers were listed in the survey was on one of the more interesting questions. 7% of GMs picked them as the team whose level of success was the hardest to predict. Philly also led this category on the 2024 survey with almost a third of the vote.
Even though most agreed the Sixers made impactful improvements this summer, it seems their is still some skepticism when it comes to their ability to contend. This likely stems from being led by a pair of stars with notable injury histories in Joel Embiid and Paul George. Nonetheless, the Sixers enter the 2025 campaign with a new-look roster poised to make a deep run.
