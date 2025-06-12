Insider Reveals Philadelphia 76ers Status in Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
Kevin Durant may make a major move this summer. As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman met multiple times over the past week to discuss trade scenarios for Durant.
Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists over 62 games, earning him his 15th All-Star selection. The 36-year-old forward is contracted for $54.7 million next season. Once traded, he would be eligible for a two-year contract extension.
Charania revealed five leading destinations for the future Hall of Famer.
“Teams that have expressed interest in Durant, sources said, mainly feature the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. Several wild-card suitors have made inquiries on Durant in the past seven to 10 days, sources said.”
Notably, the Philadelphia 76ers were not named in the report. It’s possible that the 76ers may be one of the anonymous wild-card inquirers, as a string of injuries kept the franchise out of playoff contention.
Ideally, Philadelphia could offer the Suns a package centered on Paul George. This would unload George’s hefty four-year, $212 million contract, a growing concern after the star missed over 40 games due to injury.
While Joel Embiid’s health would be the franchise’s main factor for success, Durant would serve as an Olympic-caliber second option for a lesser commitment and preserve the team’s ceiling as a top contender in the league.
If Philadelphia stays clear of the Durant sweepstakes, the best-case scenario would be for the superstar to remain in the Western Conference. The New York Knicks are coming off a conference finals appearance, while the Miami Heat may be a few pieces away from a resurgence.