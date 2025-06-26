Jared McCain Gives Advice to 76ers' VJ Edgecombe
With the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University, ending months of speculation regarding what they would do with their highly coveted pick.
Given that Edgecombe was selected with such an important pick, there will certainly be pressure applied on him from the NBA world in the coming months. Somewhat similar pressure could be seen with the Sixers' first-round pick last year, Jared McCain, who flourished in his rookie season after being selected with the 16th pick. Across his 23 appearances last season, the former Blue Devil averaged 15.3 points per game on an efficient 46 percent from the field.
Given that he is the most recent first-round draft pick by the Sixers, McCain is the most familiar with what it takes to break into Nick Nurse's system, and he had some advice to give to VJ Edgecombe. The main piece of advice that the 21-year-old offers surrounds being prepared for whatever the league may throw at you, as well as showing off your work ethic.
"You never know what's going to happen through anything, so always stay ready, be present, and just work as hard as you can get to show the staff, show everyone that you know this means a lot to you and that you want to work as hard as you can, to be playing, to be on that team, to earn your spot," McCain explained to 76ers On SI prior to Wednesday night. "Because it's crazy, because you could be the best player on your college team, but you get to the NBA, you could be the last player on the totem pole."
McCain would see some of this to start the season, as despite being a key part of Duke's system in the prior season, he came off the bench for the first ten games of the season. Apart from having a productive mindset, the former Blue Devil advises VJ Edgecombe to be as inquisitive as they can to soak in the knowledge of their teammates.
"So, just being able to show them that you care and show them your work ethic, show them exactly what you can do out there on the floor, and work as hard as you can, ask questions," McCain stated. "I think that is the main thing that I say for a rookie coming in."
