Jared McCain Provides Latest on Injury Recovery, Summer League Chances
It's safe to say that Jared McCain's blistering hot start to his rookie campaign was one of the brighter narratives surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers last season. The former Duke star would average 15.3 points per game on 46 percent accuracy from the field, which was enough in some capacity to help him be named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in November.
This would come right before the 21-year-old would have his season cut short, having suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. Since receiving surgery to repair the injury in mid-December, McCain has yet to touch the court as his main focus has shifted to recovering.
Recently, the 21-year-old provided an update on his recovery process, stating that he's getting back to taking jump shots, amidst other physical activities.
"It's been going great, I just started taking, like, actual jump shots. I've been doing a lot of no jump for like, months and months now," McCain told 76ers On SI. "It feels really nice to actually get out there and jump and do some more running and doing a skip, just random things that you take for granted when you're fully healthy. But it's coming along great, and I'm getting there."
Seeing that he’s been out since close to the beginning of the year, it’s been a while since the 21-year-old has played against other players. While the start of next season is still a few months away, there lies another potential chance to get back on the court in the summer league.
This is something that McCain isn’t entirely against partaking in, but he’ll have to wait a little more to see if he’s comfortable enough to play in it.
“I don't know 100% yet, stated McCain. “We'll see in the coming few weeks.”
Last year, the former Blue Devil tore up the Summer League, averaging 11.9 point and 4.9 rebounds per game.