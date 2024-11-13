Joel Embiid’s Injury Report Status for 76ers vs Cavaliers
Wednesday night marks the second game Joel Embiid could be available to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. Considering it’s the second night of a back-to-back, the league-wide assumption was that Embiid would not play, considering the comments he made last month.
Embiid assumed that his new plan to manage his health could include not playing in back-to-back matchups ever again. On Tuesday, he walked that comment back following a loss against the New York Knicks.
“I know I said I will never play back-to-backs, but I’m a troll. I’m sure at some point I’ll play [back-to-backs],” Embiid said.
Suddenly, Embiid tossed out there that playing on Wednesday against the Cavaliers was surprisingly in play.
“I feel good right now. We’ll see, but it’s up to them,” he added.
As many expected, Embiid will not get the nod to play again on Wednesday night. According to ESPN, he's been ruled out for the matchup against the Cavaliers due to knee injury management.
Embiid made his return to action on Tuesday night to take on the Knicks. As expected, he was on a minutes restriction. The big man was rusty through 26 minutes. He shot 2-11 from the field. Embiid produced 62 percent of his points from the charity stripe.
The Sixers center finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds, and five assists.
Embiid and the Sixers couldn't squeeze out the win over the Knicks. While two-thirds of the All-Star trio was on the floor, limited playing time for both guys put the Sixers in a tough scenario. They ended up coming up short with a 111-99 loss. The Sixers are now 2-8 on the year.
The 76ers are hosting the red-hot Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Following a Monday night win over the Chicago Bulls, the Cavaliers advanced to 12-0 on the year. The two teams will tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.