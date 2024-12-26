Joel Embiid Makes Bold Caleb Martin Statement After 76ers-Celtics
When the Philadelphia 76ers lured in Caleb Martin from the Miami Heat in free agency, it was hard for NBA fans not to notice Martin’s past success against the Boston Celtics.
Considering the Sixers and the Celtics play each other at least four times per season, and have met in the playoffs multiple times during the Joel Embiid era, there were high expectations for Martin going against the Celtics.
It’s safe to say he didn’t disappoint in his first game against Boston since joining the 76ers.
“He hates them as much as I do,” Joel Embiid said to reporters after Wednesday’s Sixers win over the Celtics. “I guess I’ll take it.”
Martin started in his first game for the Sixers since late November. The veteran forward checked in for 37 minutes and made all but three of his 11 shots from the field. With Martin attempting nine threes, he missed just two of his long-range shots. The veteran finished the night with a season-high 23 points.
“He was great,” Embiid told reporters.
Wednesday’s win was a statement victory for the Sixers. Not only did they improve their spot in the standings after a slow start, but players like Embiid and Martin had an opportunity to show off their added motivation against a rival squad in Boston.
While Martin earned his “Undertaker” nickname for a game, he showed the Sixers what he could do moving forward in every other matchup, and Embiid wants to see more of it.
“I like when he’s not thinking,” Embiid finished. “Tonight, he was just not thinking about it. Every time he had the ball, shoot or drive, obviously, he made his shots. We need him to keep doing that and building that confidence."
After a 118-114 win over the Celtics, the Sixers are set to continue their road trip with a battle against the Utah Jazz on December 28.