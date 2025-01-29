All 76ers

Joel Embiid Makes Suited-Up Appearance Before 76ers-Lakers

Joel Embiid is working on returning soon.

Justin Grasso

Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (L) reacts with injured Joel Embiid (R) after a victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (L) reacts with injured Joel Embiid (R) after a victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepared for their Tuesday night battle against the Los Angeles Lakers, the veteran center Joel Embiid was spotted getting shots up before the game before the doors were open to the public.

Embiid was suited up in uniform as if he was on pace to play against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers.

However, this wasn’t a case of Embiid going through a pregame warmup routine to test out his knee with a chance of playing. The Sixers had already made a decision on his status one day prior.

Once again, Embiid was slated to sit out against the Lakers. It was the second and final time the Sixers were set to face the Lakers, and Embiid missed both matchups this year.

Not only did Embiid miss both games against LA, but Tuesday’s game was the 12th matchup in a row the big man was not playing in. During that stretch of absences, Embiid has battled with multiple setbacks.

At first, a sprained foot is what sidelined Embiid on January 6 for the matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Although it wasn’t a new setback, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse was under the impression that Embiid had re-aggravated the injury after initially suffering it on Christmas Day in Boston.

Joel Embii
Nov 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It took Embiid six games to recover from that setback. As he participated in a workout after a January 15 loss against the Knicks, Embiid started experiencing swelling in his knee.

He was ruled out for three games initially. As the Sixers closed out last week’s slate with back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls, Embiid was ruled out for both of those games as well.

On Monday, the Sixers returned to practice to begin preparing for the Lakers. Embiid was not a participant. The Sixers revealed that he is expected to miss the games against the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

While Embiid’s continued absence is unfortunate, he seems to be making progress lately. The door has been left open for a potential return to action later this week, as the Sixers are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News