Joel Embiid Makes Suited-Up Appearance Before 76ers-Lakers
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepared for their Tuesday night battle against the Los Angeles Lakers, the veteran center Joel Embiid was spotted getting shots up before the game before the doors were open to the public.
Embiid was suited up in uniform as if he was on pace to play against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers.
However, this wasn’t a case of Embiid going through a pregame warmup routine to test out his knee with a chance of playing. The Sixers had already made a decision on his status one day prior.
Once again, Embiid was slated to sit out against the Lakers. It was the second and final time the Sixers were set to face the Lakers, and Embiid missed both matchups this year.
Not only did Embiid miss both games against LA, but Tuesday’s game was the 12th matchup in a row the big man was not playing in. During that stretch of absences, Embiid has battled with multiple setbacks.
At first, a sprained foot is what sidelined Embiid on January 6 for the matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Although it wasn’t a new setback, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse was under the impression that Embiid had re-aggravated the injury after initially suffering it on Christmas Day in Boston.
It took Embiid six games to recover from that setback. As he participated in a workout after a January 15 loss against the Knicks, Embiid started experiencing swelling in his knee.
He was ruled out for three games initially. As the Sixers closed out last week’s slate with back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls, Embiid was ruled out for both of those games as well.
On Monday, the Sixers returned to practice to begin preparing for the Lakers. Embiid was not a participant. The Sixers revealed that he is expected to miss the games against the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
While Embiid’s continued absence is unfortunate, he seems to be making progress lately. The door has been left open for a potential return to action later this week, as the Sixers are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
