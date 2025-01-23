All 76ers

Joel Embiid Misses Philadelphia 76ers Practice Before Cavs Game

The 76ers returned to practice without Joel Embiid on Thursday.

Nov 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
A matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on January 4 was the last time the Philadelphia 76ers had a chance to roll out the star center, Joel Embiid.

Since then, Embiid has battled multiple setbacks, including a sprained foot and knee soreness.

On Thursday morning, the Sixers returned to practice following a three-game road trip.

Joel EMbii
According to Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, Embiid was not a participant in the session. He was sidelined along with Andre Drummond and KJ Martin.

The Sixers' initial timeline for a re-evaluation was set at 7 to 10 days last week.

When Embiid took on the Nets in early January, it was his second appearance in a row. He missed the New Year’s Day battle against the Sacramento Kings.

Despite missing multiple stretches to begin the year, Embiid saw the court for most of December. After returning from a seven-game absence on December 8, Embiid appeared in nine of the Sixers’ next 12 games.

During that stretch, the star big man posted averages of 26 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. He made 48 percent of his field goals and knocked down 42 percent of his shots from three.

The Sixers were beginning to hit a stride with Embiid on the court during that run, winning all but two of the games he played. However, his recent string of absences left them struggling a ton.

Out with a foot sprain for six games, Embiid’s team won just one game without him. The Sixers defeated the last-place Washington Wizards by six points.

Ahead of Philly’s January 18 matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers were ramping Embiid up for a potential return. In the process, he experienced knee swelling. At that point, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for the three-game road stretch.

Once again, the Sixers struggled. In Embiid’s absence, they failed to collect a win during that short stretch. Coming home for a Friday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers have seven losses in a row.

The Sixers haven't ruled out Embiid beyond the road trip, but his status for Friday's action is in question.

