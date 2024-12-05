All 76ers

Joel Embiid’s Progress Addressed Before 76ers-Magic Matchup

Nick Nurse discussed the latest on Joel Embiid before the 76ers faced the Magic.

Justin Grasso

Nov 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket past Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Without an official return date in place for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, the team has been offering updates on a game-by-game basis.

Ahead of the Sixers’ Tuesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, head coach Nick Nurse didn’t have much of an update. After encouraging reporters to ask again after the game, Nurse left the door open for a potential return but leaned more toward Embiid sitting out.

Sure enough, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. It marked his sixth absence in a row, leaving the November 20 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies as his last appearance on the court.

At this point, is there a thought to potentially consider Embiid week-to-week rather than game-to-game? According to Nurse, that won’t be the case.

Nov 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“No, I don’t think so,” said the head coach.

As far as “ramping up” reports go, Nurse confirmed Embiid is back on the court gearing up for a return.

“He was out there today and moving okay and just trying to get him and see where he’s at,” said the head coach. “After a good workout, we need to how it reacts and then go tomorrow, and as soon as it’s good enough to go he’s going to go.”

Still, the Sixers can’t put a date on Embiid’s target return. Friday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic is a possibility, but nothing is guaranteed at this time.

“I think there’s a chance,” Nurse said. “I can’t sit up here and guess it out or anything—give you a percentage—but he worked out today, and he’ll go again tomorrow and see how he feels tomorrow. I’ll kind of give you a little more of a likelihood with the game being a day away, but I think there’s a chance he plays.”

Embiid has made just four appearances this season. He experienced knee swelling in the midst of a three-game stretch. During that time, he averaged 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and one block.

