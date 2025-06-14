Julius Erving Extends an Offer a 76ers All-Star Shouldn't Refuse
April showers are supposed to bring May's flowers. The City of Brotherly Love didn't get that memo. April brought chilly weather, and May brought more rain than expected. April also brought the last game of the Philadelphia 76ers season, a 122-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
58 nightmarish losses in 82 regular-season games. That's how the 2024-25 Sixers season will be remembered, along with injury-riddled campaigns from Joel Embiid and Paul George. Next season, $144.8 million will be tied up in the salaries of Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey.
Any good news would be appreciated. Enter 'The Doctor', the one and only Julius Erving.
The legend Julius Erving extends the opportunity of a lifetime to current 76ers star Joel Embiid.
It won't be long before the NBA Draft arrives. Philly owns the third pick. The conversations are both continual and familiar. Should Philly trade the selection or keep it for themselves? They've found success there, but they have also swung wildly and missed badly.
That begs another question: Can this Philly regime be trusted to do the right thing? Some believe the answer is 'no'. So, those conversations typically lead back to others about injuries.
Is Paul George shot physically? Fans hope not! Can Embiid get healthy? Fans hope so! Rumor has it that Dr. J may have had some interactions with Joel about possibly taking better care of his body.
Erving was asked about this during a recent interview on Philly's sports station 97.5 The Fanatic. He dispelled those rumors, stating that he and Embiid had only spoken to each other "in passing".
Take a listen:
Pay close attention to that last part...
"(I) have not really been invited to have a sit-down conversation with him about his health, his wellness, (and) his career and all of that, so (rumors that they have spoken about such are not) correct... It wasn't my job. It's somebody else's job per se... I wouldn't mind doing it if I was asked to do that or even asked by him... But, that hasn't happened."
Let that sink in for a second. This is Dr. J we are discussing. Why wouldn't you take him up on that offer if you're Joel Embiid? Detailing Erving's resume would require another story and a few hundred words. It's too extensive.
Let's just say this. Doc's resume includes two ABA Championships, three ABA MVP Trophies, an NBA MVP nod, and an NBA Championship. When he talks. Everyone should be swift to listen.
Hopefully, Joel is listening. He's been given the opportunity of a lifetime by an NBA Hall of Famer. It's sitting right under his nose. All he has to do is take a whiff.