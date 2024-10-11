Julius Randle’s Playing Status for Timberwolves vs. 76ers
Although a Julius Randle trade was becoming more expected as the New York Knicks found success in his absence last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves' blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia 76ers’ Atlantic Division rival still sent shockwaves across the NBA.
Now, Randle is a member of the Timberwolves after spending the last few seasons competing for the Knicks.
With just one preseason game in the bag, Randle has yet to suit up for the Timberwolves. As he continues to recover from a shoulder injury that ended his season prematurely last year, Randle is patiently waiting for his opportunity to get back out on the floor to join his new teammates.
Julius Randle’s Playing Status vs. Sixers
The Timberwolves aren't expected to debut Randle on Friday night. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Randle is ruled out.
Randle wraps up a five-year run in New York. He made it to the Knicks in 2019 after spending one season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Randle maintained a starting position on the Knicks and eventually became the team’s go-to star at a point.
With the Knicks, Randle earned All-Star honors on three different occasions. He was All-NBA Second Team once, and was named All-NBA Third Team in 2023. His progress during the 2021 season helped Randle earn Most Improved Player honors.
Last season, the Knicks had the opportunity to trot out Randle for 46 games. Averaging 35 minutes on the court, Randle produced 24 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. In addition to his scoring, Randle came down with nine rebounds per game and dished out five assists per outing.
Randle now goes from being a question mark on the Knicks to becoming a key player on a Western Conference contender in Minnesota. He joins a star-studded lineup, which includes Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards.
