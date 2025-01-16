All 76ers

Karl Anthony-Towns Reps Philadelphia Eagles on Bench for 76ers-Knicks

Knicks All-Star Karl Anthony-Towns repped the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Karl Anthony-Towns had a chance to suit up and play for the New York Knicks against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Instead, Towns took the night off as he deals with a thumb injury.

When Towns joined his teammates on the visiting team’s bench at the Wells Fargo Center, he stood out like a sore thumb. Rocking Kelly green colors, it was easy to see Towns was representing the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite being a member of the Knicks, who play in a city filled with Giants and Jets fans, Towns’ Eagles fandom is well-known. He’s been repping the Eagles since his earliest NBA days with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As a New Jersey-born big man, Towns chose to root for the Eagles over the New York/New Jersey-based franchises. He might be a member of the Sixers’ rival, but Towns typically gets applauded by the City of Brotherly Love for showing support for the Eagles, just like his All-Star teammate, Jalen Brunson.

Towns switched out of the Eagles gear by the second half, favoring his hoops team, but the message was clear: He’ll be supporting his NFL squad ahead of the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

Last week, the Eagles opened up their playoff run with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers at home. The two teams found similar results to their outing from Week 1. The Eagles might’ve started the season with a matchup against Green Bay, but it didn’t end that way. The same can’t be said about the Packers.

A 22-10 Philadelphia win allowed the Eagles to advance to round two. On Sunday, the Eagles will host the Los Angeles Rams. The two teams are slated for a 3 PM ET kickoff.

As for the Knicks, they looked to bounce back against the Sixers two nights after falling short against the Detroit Pistons at home. Neither side had their star bigs, as Joel Embiid and Towns missed the matchup.

Perhaps they'll battle it out again later this year. The next meeting between the two division rivals will take place on February 26 in New York.

