Klutch Sports Officially Announces Signing of Sixers Forward
Over the course of the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have brought in an array of new forwards in hopes of bolstering their depth on the wing. Not far removed from signing a deal with the team, one player has opted for notable representation.
In the later stages of free agency, Daryl Morey filled one of the Sixers' open two-way slots with former second-round pick Jabari Walker. After spending the first three years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, he'll now attempt to earn a standard NBA contract in Philadelphia.
Walker, a 6-foot-9 forward, has shown some flashes for the Blazers playing in a limited role. Across 60 appearances last season, he averaged 5.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 0.6 APG. Walker also converted 38.9% of his threes, albeit on low volume.
Jabari Walker signs with Klutch Sports ahead of Sixers tenure
Typically, when a player is going to switch agents, they do it before they hit the market and sign a new contract. However, that was not the case with Walker. He opted to bring in new representation after he agreed to terms with the Sixers in free agency.
Moving forward, Walker will join the long list of players who are represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. The agency made an official announcement earlier this week with a social media post welcoming Walker.
As most know, the Sixers have a bit of a complicated history with players who are signed to Klutch. Paul was Ben Simmons' agent during his time with the Sixers, which ended in a months-long saga that eventually ended with a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.
Fortunately for the Sixers, their more recent dealings with Klutch Sports have been much better. Among their more notable clients is All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, who signed a long-term deal with the organization last offseason.
In the meantime, the Sixers don't have to worry about doing business with Klutch as it pertains to Walker. That will likely change in the not-so-distant future, though, as a decision will need to be made when it comes to his two-way deal after his allotted days are up.
Seeing that the Sixers have converted many of their two-way players to standard deals in recent years, Walker has an opportunity to carve out a roster spot for himself if he's able to perform well when given the chance.
