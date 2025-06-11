Knicks Shut Down From Hosting Former Sixers Coach
A former Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach became a target for the New York Knicks recently. Ime Udoka, the current head coach of the Houston Rockets, was labeled as an instant candidate for the Knicks’ coaching vacancy after the franchise parted ways with Tom Thibodeau in shocking fashion.
So far, the Knicks are targeting coaches who aren’t necessarily available. As expected, they’ve been striking out with every attempt.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Knicks recently requested permission to speak to Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, along with Udoka. Both franchises denied the Knicks from doing so.
The assumption was that the Knicks would attempt to pursue the Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Jason Kidd as well. While the Knicks haven’t formally requested a conversation with Kidd, Charania later reported that the Mavericks would not allow for New York to interview Kidd if a request came through.
Barring any sudden changes, Udoka won’t be making a return to the Atlantic Division anytime soon.
The Houston head coach has spent time with every Atlantic team except for the Knicks at this point in his career.
It started with the Sixers in 2019. After getting his start as an assistant on the San Antonio Spurs, Udoka joined Brett Brown’s staff in Philadelphia for one year. Following Brown’s departure, Udoka joined the Brooklyn Nets for one season.
The Boston Celtics hired Udoka to become the head coach in 2021. He spent one season with the Celtics, achieving a 51-31 record and winning an Eastern Conference Finals Championship.
Since then, he’s spent two seasons with the Rockets. This past year, Udoka’s Rockets finished with a 52-30 record. Although they entered the playoffs with the No. 2 seed, the Rockets were defeated in round one. Despite the postseason shortcomings for Udoka’s team this year, the Knicks still wanted to reach out.