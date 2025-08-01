Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Links up With Sixers Legend Charles Barkley
Though he was a Hall of Fame talent on the hardwood, Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley has had his fair share of struggles on the golf course. As the offseason rolls along, he was spotted enjoying a round with one of today's top stars.
On Wednesday afternoon, Brunson posted a photo on his Instagram story of him enjoying some downtime with a round of golf. He was playing with his father Ric Brunson, longtime Villanova coach Jay Wright, and Barkley. Seeing that no other clips surfaced, Barkley survived a day on the course without another lowlight hitting the internet.
Since joining the Knicks in 2023, Brunson has turned them into a title threat in the Eastern Conference. He led New York on its deepest playoff run in over two decades, nearly reaching the NBA Finals. Brunson and company wound up falling just short in the postseason, being eliminated in the conference finals at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
Looking ahead, Brunson finds himself in a good position to lead the Knicks on another deep run. New York retained its core and was able to make some upgrades in the offseason. Among their biggest additions was prying forward Guerschon Yabusele away from the Sixers in free agency.
As for the Sixers legend, he is gearing up for a major change in his post-basketball career. In the midst of the NBA changing its media rights deal, Barkley and the rest of "Inside The NBA" got caught up in the shuffle as well. After years of airing on TNT, the crew will now be putting out the program for ESPN.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post