LeBron James Includes Sixers’ Joel Embiid in Fiery Postgame Speech
The 2024 Team USA run has been quite the roller coaster for Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid.
Anything that happened prior to Thursday’s bout against Nikola Jokic and Serbia didn’t matter. With Team USA looking to keep their hopes of winning a gold medal alive, Embiid put together his most dominant performance of the summer.
The Sixers center’s contributions helped Team USA form a major comeback and send Serbia to bronze medal territory.
After the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James fired up his teammates with an excited speech. He credited Embiid for being a key reason why Team USA walked away with the win.
“One more! One [expletive] more! One [expletive] more!” LeBron said. “We already knew how it was going to be the rest of the [expletive] tournament. Chef (Steph Curry) and Jo (Joel Embiid), ya’ll [expletive] carried us tonight. One more! Gold on three.”
Embiid came second in scoring for USA behind Golden State star Steph Curry.
Putting up 11 shots from the field, Embiid found success on eight of his attempts. From beyond the arc, the Sixers center drained all but one of his three tries. Embiid scored 19 points on the offensive end. He also came down with four rebounds.
As for Curry, the sharpshooter dominated from the field. Knocking down 12 of his 19 shots, with nine of his successful attempts coming from three, Curry led the way with 36 points for Team USA. The combination of Curry and Embiid helped USA put Serbia away 95-91.
This weekend, Embiid and his Olympic teammates will take on France for the gold. As the Sixers’ big man hits his stride out in Paris, he has an opportunity to win his first major team title since becoming an NBA player.
